Swearing-in of new Bihar govt likely on Nov 20

Mon, 17 November 2025
14:54
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20, official sources said on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to take part in the oath-taking event, they said. 

The sources said Kumar is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor as head of the outgoing government on November 19. 

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told reporters that the newly elected legislators will meet on Tuesday to elect their legislature party leader. Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21, he said. Preparations are underway at Patna's Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in event. Meanwhile, the last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday authorised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly, a state minister said. 

The CM met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan soon after the meeting to apprise him about the decision of the cabinet. At the meeting, the council of ministers passed a resolution to recommend the dissolution of the assembly on November 19, senior JD(U) leader and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Choudhary told reporters. Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, met the Governor after the meeting. -- PTI

