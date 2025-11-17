Stock markets rally for 6th day

17:06





Rising for the sixth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 388.17 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 84,950.95. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 26,013.45. Traders said strong buying by domestic institutional investors fueled the rally. -- PTI

Stock markets rose for the sixth straight session on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex climbing 388 points and Nifty closing above the 26,000 mark following an across-the-board rally and strong quarterly performance by corporates.