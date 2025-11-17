HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets rally for 6th day

Mon, 17 November 2025
17:06
Stock markets rose for the sixth straight session on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex climbing 388 points and Nifty closing above the 26,000 mark following an across-the-board rally and strong quarterly performance by corporates.

Rising for the sixth consecutive day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 388.17 points, or 0.46 per cent, to close at 84,950.95. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 103.40 points, or 0.40 per cent, to settle at 26,013.45. Traders said strong buying by domestic institutional investors fueled the rally. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Accused in NIA custody helped Umar make IED
LIVE! Delhi blast: Accused in NIA custody helped Umar make IED

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

45 Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi
45 Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.

Maha BJP stays induction of leader linked to Palghar lynching
Maha BJP stays induction of leader linked to Palghar lynching

State BJP president Ravindra Chavan issued the directive after Choudhary's induction into the saffron party at an event in Palghar, invited criticism from various quarters.

Uddhav, Raj come together for Bal Thackeray's death anniv
Uddhav, Raj come together for Bal Thackeray's death anniv

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, cousins and leaders of rival political parties, came together at Bal Thackeray's memorial on his 13th death anniversary, fueling speculation of a possible alliance ahead of local body polls.

