Shinde's Sena ties up with Sharad Pawar's NCP in...

Mon, 17 November 2025
15:50
The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra witnessed a split in Yeola in Nashik district with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena deciding to join hands with NCP (SP), part of the Opposition, for municipal council polls.

The new combination will be pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar's NCP. Yeola is the home turf of state minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, while the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and Congress. Polls to 246 municipal councils and 42 Nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2. PTI

LIVE! Hasina reacts to death penalty: Rigged, biased distasteful
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

45 Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.

Uddhav, Raj come together for Bal Thackeray's death anniv
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, cousins and leaders of rival political parties, came together at Bal Thackeray's memorial on his 13th death anniversary, fueling speculation of a possible alliance ahead of local body polls.

Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top NDA leaders are expected to attend. The outgoing government has authorized the Chief...

