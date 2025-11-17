HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SGPC asks maker of 'Hind Di Chadar' not to release animation film on Guru Tegh Bahadur

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
19:05
image
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday asked the maker of animation film Hind Di Chadar, based on the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, not to release it in view of religious sentiments, claiming that it contains several "shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal". 

Hind Di Chadar, the animation film has been made by Baweja Movie Private Limited on the life of the ninth Sikh Guru. 

It is to be released on November 21. 

SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan has asked the producer and director of the animation film not to release it in view of Sikh sentiments. 

In a statement, Mannan said the film contains several "shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal". 

Considering these issues, and following the directions of Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, the secretariat of the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, has issued a letter instructing that the film must not be released on November 21 as planned. 

He said the decision to screen the film must be withdrawn in light of the Akal Takht's orders. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused
LIVE! NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused

Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday
Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top NDA leaders are expected to attend. The outgoing government has authorized the Chief...

Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty
Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty

Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia in Bangladesh, denounces the tribunal as biased and rigged, claiming the verdict reveals the murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government.

Being targeted for Red Fort Blast, say Kashmiri students
Being targeted for Red Fort Blast, say Kashmiri students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) alleges that Kashmiri students are facing profiling, eviction, and intimidation in northern states after the Red Fort blast in Delhi, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene.

'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'

'There are active terror modules across the country who will find new ways and new targets. From intelligence agencies to an alert citizenry, we all have to play our part.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO