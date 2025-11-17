SGPC asks maker of 'Hind Di Chadar' not to release animation film on Guru Tegh Bahadur

19:05





Hind Di Chadar, the animation film has been made by Baweja Movie Private Limited on the life of the ninth Sikh Guru.





It is to be released on November 21.





SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan has asked the producer and director of the animation film not to release it in view of Sikh sentiments.





In a statement, Mannan said the film contains several "shortcomings concerning Sikh principles, history and its overall portrayal".





Considering these issues, and following the directions of Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, the acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, the secretariat of the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, has issued a letter instructing that the film must not be released on November 21 as planned.





He said the decision to screen the film must be withdrawn in light of the Akal Takht's orders. -- PTI

