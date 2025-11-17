HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Saudi bus fire: 18 family members were in ill-fated vehicle

Mon, 17 November 2025
19:57
As many as 18 members of a family across three generations were in a bus involved in a deadly accident with an oil tanker in Saudi Arabia, relatives said in Hyderabad on Monday. 

Shaik Nazeeruddin, a retired railway employee, was travelling in the ill-fated bus along with his wife, son, three daughters and grandchildren on his way to Madina, his nephew Mohammed Aslam said. 

"Whether it was an accident or what happened we do not know, but total 18 members- Shaik Nazeeruddin, his son, daughters and grandchildren were in the bus," Salam said. 

Nazeeruddin's another son is currently in the US. Aslam demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the incident, as well as into the travel agency through which these people travelled to Saudi Arabia. 

At least 45 people, most of them from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia's Madina after their bus collided with an oil tanker, Hyderabad police chief VC Sajjanar said on Monday citing preliminary information. -- PTI

