Saudi bus accident: Just one survivor, 45 dead

The bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina





They were scheduled to return on November 23. Of the 54, four people travelled separately by car to Madina on Sunday, while another four stayed back in Mecca.





According to the official, 46 people were travelling in the ill-fated bus, which collided with an oil tanker about 25 km from Madina. Only one person survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.





"We are getting information that 45 people died. They were supposed to return to Hyderabad on 23rd (of November)," he added.





AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain said, "We have received information that over 40 people died in the accident, and we are coordinating with the families." The Consulate General of India in Jeddah, in a statement, said it and the Embassy in Riyadh are extending full support. Officials of the Embassy and the consulate are also in touch with the concerned officials of the state of Telangana to coordinate with the concerned families, it said. -- PTI

