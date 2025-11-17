Sabarimala gold theft: SIT conducts scientific tests at hill shrine

17:52





The process, suggested by the Kerala high court, began at 1.15 pm after the 'deva anujna' (divine permission) rituals and the temple's closure following 'uchcha puja'.





"The procedure continued till 3 pm when the temple was reopened for rituals," an official said.





The team, led by deputy SP S Sasidharan, the investigation officer, has been stationed at Sabarimala since Sunday for the examination.





In addition to police personnel, the Special Investigation Team included 20 members, comprising forensic experts and chemical analysts, officials said.





The entire procedure was videographed and photographed.





Travancore Devaswom Board sculptors assisted the team in removing the gold-clad plates from the side pillars, the pedestals of the 'dwarapalaka' (guardian deity) idols, and the door frames of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).





The plates were then transferred to another room, where their weight was recorded and samples were collected for forensic analysis. Sources said the plates will be reinstalled soon after the procedure. -- PTI

The SIT probing the disappearance of gold from the Sabarimala temple on Monday removed several gold-clad plates from just outside the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) for scientific examination, officials said.