Rupee rises 7 paise against US dollar

21:34





However, a strong greenback against major currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit, according to forex traders.





The rupee gained following a positive trend in the domestic markets and optimism over trade tariffs.





A fall in crude oil prices also supported the rupee.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.70 and hit the intra-day high of 88.56 and the low of 88.73 against the dollar.





The unit finally closed at 88.59 against the dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise from its previous closing level.





On Friday, the rupee settled 4 paise higher at 88.66 against the US currency. -- PTI

