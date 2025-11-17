HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused

Mon, 17 November 2025
18:49
The National Investigation Agency has arrested another associate of the Delhi car bomb blast accused, Umar Un Nabi. 

The accused, identified as Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Anish, was picked up from Srinagar by an NIA team looking into the blast case. 

Investigators said that Jasir, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district, had allegedly provided technical help to the group involved in the attack. 

He is suspected of modifying drones and attempting to make rockets in the period leading up to the bombing. 

According to the agency, he was an active partner of Umar un Nabi, the terrorist believed to have played a central role in planning the strike. 

The NIA stated that the arrest marks another step in uncovering the wider plot behind the attack near the Red Fort. 

Several teams are following different leads, carrying out searches in various states to identify all those linked to the conspiracy and to map the full chain of events that led to the blast. 

