New govt in Manipur? Biren Singh, BJP MLAs meet guv

The MLAs also did not talk to the media after the meeting, held days after BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh and its North East coordinator Sambit Patra visited the state affected by ethnic violence.





At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in clashes between Kuki-Zo communities and the Meiteis since May 2023 in Manipur.





The state, which had been governed by a BJP-led coalition, is now under President's Rule after N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister in February.





The assembly was kept in suspended animation. Singh on November 7 said that BJP legislators of Manipur recently visited New Delhi and conveyed to central leaders that it is both the wish of the people and the MLAs that a popular government be installed in the state at the earliest. -- PTI

