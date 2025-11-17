HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Medina bus deaths: Boy broke window, driver jumped out

Mon, 17 November 2025
Representational image
Relatives of the people who met with an accident after a bus travelling from Mecca to Medina in Saudi Arabia caught fire on Monday, asked the Centre and the Telangana government to arrange for their travel to Saudi Arabia and bring back the bodies.

More than 40 people were reportedly travelling for Umrah with most of them from Hyderabad when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident.

A local resident in Hyderabad, Mufti Asifullah Qasmi, told ANI that seven members of his family went for a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. He said that Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi has spoken to them and assured them of providing further details regarding their family members.

"A batch of 45-46 members went to Saudi Arabia from Hyderabad...The bus carrying them caught fire, and as soon as we received information, we contacted the travel agent. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi spoke with me. We urge the government to allow us to go to Saudi Arabia. Seven members of my family went to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Another local from Hyderabad said that five members of his family died when the bus met with an accident.

He told ANI, "Five members of my family went to Saudi Arabia and on the way to Medinah, the bus carrying them met with an accident, and we have information that all people present in the bus died. We request the Centre and state governments to make proper arrangements to bring the bodies to India."

According to locals, there were 42 people on the bus.

"They left from here on the 9th. After Umrah, they were going to the Medina when the bus caught fire. A child from our locality, Shoaib, broke the glass and jumped off the bus. The driver also jumped out. There were 42 people in the bus, and we do not know about their condition. Shoaib sustained an injury on his head and is in a serious condition," a local resident said.

Mohammed Tehseen, a resident of Hyderabad, said, "Seven members from my family went to Saudi Arabia. They went to Saudi Arabia last week. One of the kids jumped out of the bus. We request the Union Government to bring the bodies to India. They were travelling to Medinah from Mecca."

Earlier today, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, expressed grief over the accident and urged the Centre to bring back the bodies.

