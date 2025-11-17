HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man whose 4 family members died in Saudi accident says...

Mon, 17 November 2025
Saudi Arabia bus accident: Muhammad Mansuf, a relative of some of the people who died in the accident, says, "Someone from there called us to inform us about what happened. Four members of my family - my elder brother, Muhammad Manzoor, my mother Shohrat Begum, my sister-in-law Farheen Begum, and my niece Shaheen were in the bus. We wanted to gather all the information as quickly as possible, and arrangements should also be made for us to go there."

Forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said on Monday, confirming one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from the state in recent years.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes. "The fire spread rapidly, leaving no time for most passengers to escape," he said.

