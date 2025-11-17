Karnataka CM Sodda's wife admitted to hospital for respiratory problem

23:44

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah





Siddaramaiah, who is in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke to the doctors on the phone, they said.





According to the sources, the chief minister's wife was rushed to a hospital after she complained of respiratory problems.





Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda, who visited the hospital to enquire about her health, said that he spoke to Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.





"I spoke to Yathindra. He said there is no problem now. She is in good health," Gowda added.

