Iran suspends visa waiver for Indians after misuse

23:46





The ministry of external affairs on Monday said the government's attention has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries.





The government of Iran has accordingly "suspended the visa waiver facility" available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from November 22.





This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements, the MEA said in a statement.





From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran, it said. -- PTI

