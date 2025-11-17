HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Iran suspends visa waiver for Indians after misuse

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
23:46
image
Iran has suspended the visa waiver facility for ordinary Indian passport holders in the wake of several reported incidents of Indians being lured to that country on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to other countries, according to the MEA. 

The ministry of external affairs on Monday said the government's attention has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries.

The government of Iran has accordingly "suspended the visa waiver facility" available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from November 22. 

This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements, the MEA said in a statement.

From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran, it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed
LIVE! Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed

Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names
Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names

NDA partners engage in intense lobbying to finalize cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. The new cabinet is expected to include fresh faces from BJP and JD(U), along with...

'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'
'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'

'Modi and Shah made it clear that the next government will be led by Nitishji.'

NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket
NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO