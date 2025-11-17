HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

HC seeks replies on Cong leader's plea for stay on voter list revision plan

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
23:56
image
The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday sought brief responses from the state government, the State Election Commission, and other respondents on a Congress leader's petition seeking a stay on the voter list revision programme for the upcoming urban body polls. 

The petitioner has alleged discrepancies in the voter list revision programme, his lawyer said. 

Jayesh Gurnani, lawyer representing Dilip Kaushal, in-charge of the Congress's election affairs department in the city and former councillor, told reporters his client has filed the plea in the HC's Indore bench alleging discrepancies in the voter list revision programme for the upcoming urban body elections in MP. 

"While hearing the petition, the high court sought brief responses from the state government, the State Election Commission, the District Election Officer of Indore, and the voter registration officers of all areas of the city," he informed. 

The court fixed November 26 for the next hearing on the petition. Gurnani argued the Congress leader's petition has termed the by-laws of the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Rules, 1994 as "flawed". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed
LIVE! Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed

Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names
Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names

NDA partners engage in intense lobbying to finalize cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. The new cabinet is expected to include fresh faces from BJP and JD(U), along with...

'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'
'Nitish Will Be CM From 2025 To 2030'

'Modi and Shah made it clear that the next government will be led by Nitishji.'

NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket
NIA nabs Delhi bomber's J-K aide linked to drone, rocket

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death
Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO