HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC seeks Maha reply on FIR against Raj Thackeray

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
21:23
MNS chief Raj Thackeray
MNS chief Raj Thackeray
The Bombay high court on Monday directed the Maharashtra government and the Election Commission of India to respond to a plea seeking registration of an FIR against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for allegedly assaulting citizens for not speaking in Marathi. 

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay claimed that Thackeray and MNS workers had repeatedly targeted non-Marathi speaking people, especially those from North India. The petition also prayed for necessary action by the ECI. 

The petitioner's advocate, Subhash Jha, argued that such gimmicks by the Thackeray-led MNS typically intensify ahead of elections. 

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad directed the government and the ECI to file their affidavits to the plea in four weeks. 

The bench also asked the petitioner to delete the terms, north Indians and south Indians, from the plea, noting that the 'hate speech' phrase was sufficient. 

The petitioner claimed Raj Thackeray allegedly incited violence during a rally held on July 5 by suggesting that those who do not speak Marathi should be "hit below their eardrums". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC seeks Maha reply on FIR against Raj Thackeray
LIVE! HC seeks Maha reply on FIR against Raj Thackeray

Delhi bomber Umar's co-conspirator held in Srinagar
Delhi bomber Umar's co-conspirator held in Srinagar

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Amir gave Umar safe house, helped with bomb: NIA to court
Amir gave Umar safe house, helped with bomb: NIA to court

Amir Rashid Ali, a key accused in the Red Fort area car bomb blast case, has been remanded in 10 days' NIA custody. The agency seeks to unravel the conspiracy behind the inter-state "white collar" terror module.

Hand over convicted Hasina, Bangladesh urges India
Hand over convicted Hasina, Bangladesh urges India

Bangladesh's interim government has called on India to extradite Sheikh Hasina after she was sentenced to death in absentia. The move has sparked reactions from various political parties.

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO