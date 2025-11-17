HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FinMin's Chintan Shivir Discusses AI In Govt

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
10:02
image
The use of artificial intelligence in government processes and design and implementation issues of the centrally sponsored schemes, as well as issues around "just in time" flow of funds to states and departments,  figured prominently in a two-day Chintan Shivir held by the finance ministry on November 14 and 15.

The exercise organised by the department of expenditure in the finance ministry in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, included officials from the finance departments of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.

The finance ministry sought suggestions on an in-sync, effective and collaborative approach of the fund flows from states. 

The ministry of electronics & information technology, in another interactive session, discussed various advantages and challenges on the use of AI in government processes.

On the second day of deliberations, the expenditure department also took inputs from states on the undergoing appraisal or approval process of centrally sponsored schemes ending on March 31, 2026 as the fifteenth Finance Commission cycle comes to an end.

The officials in groups of four made presentations on 'diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through 'Chintan', to enhance functioning and outreach of the government.'

The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for all central sector and centrally sponsored schemes ending and to be continued beyond March 31, 2026, according to an official memorandum by the department of expenditure.

The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in third party evaluation, year wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years and details of components being dropped or modified with justification.

-- Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terror module crackdown: Dry-fruit seller dies of burns
LIVE! Terror module crackdown: Dry-fruit seller dies of burns

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

Assam Min's 'gobi farming' post on NDA's Bihar win sparks row
Assam Min's 'gobi farming' post on NDA's Bihar win sparks row

An Assam Cabinet minister's use of 'gobi farming' imagery after the Bihar election results has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who allege it references the Bhagalpur communal riots.

'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'
'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'

'Rahul Gandhi's problem is that he doesn't think big.''He looks more like an activist, while politics is like a game of chess. You attack and then defend and have a game-plan.'

Why actor Neetu Chandra was removed as Bihar election icon
Why actor Neetu Chandra was removed as Bihar election icon

Chandra, a native of Patna, appeared in several Bollywood movies such as 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' and 'Garam Masala'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO