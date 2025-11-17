FinMin's Chintan Shivir Discusses AI In Govt

10:02





The exercise organised by the department of expenditure in the finance ministry in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, included officials from the finance departments of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan.





The finance ministry sought suggestions on an in-sync, effective and collaborative approach of the fund flows from states.





The ministry of electronics & information technology, in another interactive session, discussed various advantages and challenges on the use of AI in government processes.





On the second day of deliberations, the expenditure department also took inputs from states on the undergoing appraisal or approval process of centrally sponsored schemes ending on March 31, 2026 as the fifteenth Finance Commission cycle comes to an end.





The officials in groups of four made presentations on 'diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through 'Chintan', to enhance functioning and outreach of the government.'





The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for all central sector and centrally sponsored schemes ending and to be continued beyond March 31, 2026, according to an official memorandum by the department of expenditure.





The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in third party evaluation, year wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years and details of components being dropped or modified with justification.





-- Ruchika Chitravanshi, Business Standard

The use of artificial intelligence in government processes and design and implementation issues of the centrally sponsored schemes, as well as issues around "just in time" flow of funds to states and departments, figured prominently in a two-day Chintan Shivir held by the finance ministry on November 14 and 15.