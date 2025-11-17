HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Embassies providing assistance: PM condoles Saudi deaths

Mon, 17 November 2025
12:48
The bus was travelling from Mecca to Medina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims.

In an X post, PM Modi said that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance, while Indian officials are also in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," the Prime Minister posted.

A bus carrying 42 pilgrims from India caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah. Most of them are believed to have died in the accident. 

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that he was "deeply shocked" by the bus accident near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, that involved several Indian pilgrims on Umrah.In a post on X, he said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were extending "fullest support" to all affected families.

"Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving the fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he wrote.

Following the accident, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah announced that a 24/7 control room has been activated to assist relatives and coordinate emergency response. -- ANI

40 Indians feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina
40 Indians feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

The bus was reportedly on its way from Makkah to Madina when the crash happened around 1.30 am IST. Most passengers who were on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana.

