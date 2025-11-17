Drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized in separate operations in Assam, 1 held

21:43





While morphine was seized in one operation, heroin was recovered in another.





"@assampolice just flipped the script, drug dreams turned to dust!" Sarma said in a post on X.





Sarma said in one of the operations, Karbi Anglong police seized 1.959 kg morphine worth Rs 11.19 crore at Dillai Tiniali and arrested a peddler.





In the other operation, 414 g heroin was seized near Lahorijan Naka Point, the chief minister added. -- PTI

A suspected drug peddler was arrested and contraband worth over Rs 11 crore seized in two operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.