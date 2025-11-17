HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Drugs worth Rs 11 cr seized in separate operations in Assam, 1 held

Mon, 17 November 2025
21:43
A suspected drug peddler was arrested and contraband worth over Rs 11 crore seized in two operations in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. 

While morphine was seized in one operation, heroin was recovered in another. 

"@assampolice just flipped the script, drug dreams turned to dust!" Sarma said in a post on X. 

Sarma said in one of the operations, Karbi Anglong police seized 1.959 kg morphine worth Rs 11.19 crore at Dillai Tiniali and arrested a peddler. 

In the other operation, 414 g heroin was seized near Lahorijan Naka Point, the chief minister added. -- PTI

