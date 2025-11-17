HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi car blast toll rises to 15 as two more succumb to injuries in hospital

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
19:32
image
The death toll in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort rose to 15 after two more injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, an official said on Monday. 

The deceased have been identified as as Lukmaan (50) and Vinay Pathak (50), a senior police officer said. 

Another victim, Bilal, had died during treatment last Thursday to take the toll to 13. 

With the latest fatalities, the number of those killed in the high-intensity explosion has now climbed to 15, with many others still undergoing treatment, the officer said. 

The Delhi police said they received information about the latest deaths from the hospital, adding that post-mortem examinations will be conducted soon. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused
LIVE! NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused

Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names
Nitish 2.0: 16 from BJP, 14 from JD-U. Here are the names

NDA partners engage in intense lobbying to finalize cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. The new cabinet is expected to include fresh faces from BJP and JD(U), along with...

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty
Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty

Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia in Bangladesh, denounces the tribunal as biased and rigged, claiming the verdict reveals the murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government.

45 Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi
45 Indian pilgrims perish in deadly bus accident in Saudi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the bus accident in Saudi Arabia's Medinah, in which several Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO