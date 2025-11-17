HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast probe: Some students at Al Falah University return home

Mon, 17 November 2025
23:37
With the Al Falah University at the epicentre of the "white collar" terror module probe, there is a general feeling of fear and uncertainty among the students and staff at the institution, sources said on Monday.                 

Given that it is examination season at the university, students and staff have no option but to stay on the campus, the sources added.

The sources further noted that the university is trying to keep classes running and its hostels occupied; however, some students have returned home.

An MBBS student, at the request of anonymity, said that most students are still on campus and that classes are continuing, but just as a formality.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating. -- PTI

