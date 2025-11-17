Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed

23:06





A formal notice has already been issued to him in the matter, the sources added.





The Crime Branch has registered two separate cases against Al Falah University.





One FIR alleges that the institution lured students into admissions by falsely claiming a UGC 12B certificate on its official website, while the second FIR pertains to the university accepting admissions despite its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation having expired in 2018.





The cases have been filed under charges of cheating and forgery.





