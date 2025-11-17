HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: Al Falah University founder to be quizzed

Mon, 17 November 2025
23:06
 The Delhi Police Crime Branch will question Al Falah University founder Jawad in connection with two FIRs registered against the university, according to the Delhi Police sources.

A formal notice has already been issued to him in the matter, the sources added.

The Crime Branch has registered two separate cases against Al Falah University.

One FIR alleges that the institution lured students into admissions by falsely claiming a UGC 12B certificate on its official website, while the second FIR pertains to the university accepting admissions despite its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation having expired in 2018.

The cases have been filed under charges of cheating and forgery.

At least 15 people lost their lives and several others were injured in the November 10 Red Fort blast in the national capital. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

NDA partners engage in intense lobbying to finalize cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar. The new cabinet is expected to include fresh faces from BJP and JD(U), along with...

'Modi and Shah made it clear that the next government will be led by Nitishji.'

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Jasir Bilal Wani in Srinagar, who was an "active co-conspirator" of suicide bomber Umar un Nabi, in connection with the car blast near the Red Fort last week that claimed 13 lives.

Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal for crimes against humanity committed during protests against her government.

