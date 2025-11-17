Delhi blast: Accused in NIA custody helped Umar make IED

17:21

After hearing the submissions, the court granted NIA 10 days' custody of Amir. Principal District and Session judge Anju Bajaj Chandana heard the submissions on behalf of NIA in a closed court room hearing. As per the source, the NIA has alleged that the accused was associated with the deceased accused and involved in the Conspiracy of terror activities with him.





It was also submitted that Amir Rashid Ali also arranged a safe house for the deceased Umar Un Nabi and was involved in the terror activities with Umar Un Nabi, done with precision and intensity to cause panic and alarm in the minds of the public.





The NIA also said that Amir's custody is required as he is to be taken to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the case. The NIA said that the accused Amir is found to be involved in a terror act against the unity, security, and sovereignty of India. He has been found to have been engaged in providing logistical support and procurement to the deceased accused, Umar Nabi.





The NIA has registered a case under sections of murder, terror activities, etc, of BNS and UAPA. Amir Rashid Ali was arrested on Sunday and produced before the court on Monday morning. The NIA moved an application seeking a 10-day remand, which was granted by the court. A deadly blast took place on November 10, near the Red Fort and the metro station gate. NIA is investigating the case. -- ANI

While seeking 10 days' custody of Amir Rashid Ali, the National Investigation Agency said that he arranged a safe house for suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi. It is also alleged that he assisted him in preparing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was used in the blast near the Red Fort.