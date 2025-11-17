HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi blast: 2,000 J-K tenants, students in Faridabad questioned

Mon, 17 November 2025
11:30
As security agencies continue to probe the possible links to Delhi blast near Red Fort which killed at least 12 people, Faridabad Police on Monday continued questioning multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in Faridabad in an effort to see whether any other possible leads and links could be found into the alleged "white collar terror module" responsible for the blast.

According to police officials, at least 2,000 tenants and students who are living in the city have been questioned till now, with further questioning underway. 

"Following the blast near the Red Fort, police have been questioning Kashmiri students and tenants living on rent in Faridabad. So far, Faridabad police have questioned over 2,000 tenants and are continuing to question them further," according to a statement from Faridabad Police. Faridabad's Al-Falah university is where one of the first connections to the alleged "terror module" were revealed by authorities, with officials finding caches of arms, explosives, Ammonium Nitrate among other things. Since the blast, investigative agencies have launched an inter-state probe to find any alleged links to the blast and the module members, with investigation ongoing in Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Faridabad Crime Branch team arrived at the university campus and conducted inquiries related to the case. The probe into the Faridabad terror module case remains ongoing, with agencies continuing to track leads emerging from multiple locations across the Delhi-NCR region. 

Intelligence agencies uncovered a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Intelligence sources on Sunday said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast. On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. -- ANI

