Bangladesh urges India to extradite Hasina, her aide

Mon, 17 November 2025
18:22
Deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's interim government on Monday urged India to immediately extradite deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, hours after a special tribunal sentenced them to death in absentia for "crimes against humanity". 

"We urge the Indian government to immediately hand over these two convicted individuals to the Bangladeshi authorities," the foreign ministry said in a statement, according to the state-run BSS news agency. 

It said the existing bilateral extradition agreement between Bangladesh and India marks the transfer of the two convicts as a compulsory responsibility for New Delhi. 

The ministry also said that granting shelter to individuals convicted of crimes against humanity would be considered an "unfriendly" act and a disregard for justice. 

The International Crimes Tribunal-Bangladesh (ICT-BD) on Monday sentenced Hasina and Kamal to death in absentia for "crimes against humanity" during last year's student uprising. Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests. 

She was earlier declared a fugitive by the court. 

Khan is also believed to be in India. 

In December last year, Bangladesh sent India a note verbale, requesting Hasina's extradition. 

India confirmed receipt of the formal diplomatic note but did not comment further. 

The foreign ministry's statement said that handing over the two is "a mandatory obligation for India" as per the extradition treaty between the two countries. 

Separately, Legal Adviser Asif Nazrul said that the interim government will write a letter to India again to extradite Hasina. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA nabs key aide of Delhi car bomb blast accused
Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday
The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top NDA leaders are expected to attend. The outgoing government has authorized the Chief...

Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty
Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia in Bangladesh, denounces the tribunal as biased and rigged, claiming the verdict reveals the murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government.

Being targeted for Red Fort Blast, say Kashmiri students
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) alleges that Kashmiri students are facing profiling, eviction, and intimidation in northern states after the Red Fort blast in Delhi, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene.

'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'There are active terror modules across the country who will find new ways and new targets. From intelligence agencies to an alert citizenry, we all have to play our part.'

