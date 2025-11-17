HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Al Falah university head summoned in terror module probe

Mon, 17 November 2025
11:14
The Delhi Police has issued two summons to Al Falah University chairman in connection with the ongoing probe into the Faridabad terror module case and the two cases registered against the university for forgery and cheating, an official said on Monday. 

The summons were sent after investigators found that the university's chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui's statement was crucial for clarifying several inconsistencies linked to the functioning of the university and the activities of individuals associated with the institution. 

The Crime Branch has already registered two FIRs against the Haryana-based university for cheating and forgery, following serious red flags raised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday. Officials said both regulatory bodies flagged "major irregularities" after reviewing the university's accreditation claims and submitted their findings to law enforcement agencies.

"The FIRs pertain to alleged false accreditation documents and claims made by the university. The matter is being investigated in detail," a senior officer said. Police sources said that the issuance of summons to Siddiqui is part of a wider line of inquiry that overlaps with the ongoing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort last week. 

Several suspects linked to the blast are believed to have had associations with the university, prompting investigators to examine institutional records, financial transactions and administrative approvals. Further investigation is underway. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: 2,000 J-K tenants, students in Faridabad questioned
LIVE! Delhi blast: 2,000 J-K tenants, students in Faridabad questioned

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus accident in Saudi
42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus accident in Saudi

The bus was reportedly on its way from Makkah to Madina when the crash happened around 1.30 am IST. Most passengers who were on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana.

Who Will Be Bihar's Deputy CMs?
Who Will Be Bihar's Deputy CMs?

The National Democratic Alliance is busy with government formation in Bihar after its historic victory, and plans to distribute ministerial portfolios using the same formula as ticket allocation.Nitish Kumar will stay on as chief...

'Nothing to hide': Trump makes U-turn on Epstein files
'Nothing to hide': Trump makes U-turn on Epstein files

Trump said the Department of Justice had already released "tens of thousands" of pages linked to Epstein and argued that Democrats were trying to target Republican leaders while ignoring figures such as Bill Clinton and others he named.

'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'
'Nitish Babu May Concede CM's Post To BJP'

'The possibility of Nitish Babu continuing at least for some time is very much there, but don't rule out the artistic possibility of a leadership change executed very elegantly.'

