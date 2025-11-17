4-year-old girl raped, brutally murdered in Malegaon

19:48





She was raped and bludgeoned to death with a stone in Dongrale village on Sunday, following which one person was arrested, an official said.





The relatives of the minor girl, who gathered at Malegaon General Hospital, demanded that the accused should be handed over to them and hanged publicly, he said.





"They refused to take the mortal remains and perform the last rites until their demand was met. This led to tension in the area for some time as several people blocked the route at Mosam bridge. However, police defused the situation. Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar," the official said.





State school education minister Dadaji Bhuse met the protesters and assured them of justice. -- PTI

A 4-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, following which angry kin blocked a road in protest on Monday and refused to claim the body till their demand for capital punishment for the perpetrator was accepted.