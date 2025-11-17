HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
42 Indians feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Mon, 17 November 2025
10:26
The bus was on its way from Makkah to Medina. Representational image
At least 42 people are believed to have died after a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with a diesel tanker near Medina, according to local media in Saudi Arabia, reports NDTV. 

Most of the people killed in the accident are believed to be Indians.

The bus was reportedly on its way from Makkah to Madina when the crash happened around 1.30 am IST. Most passengers who were on the bus were from Hyderabad in Telangana.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am IST on Monday at a location identified as Mufrihat. Read more here. 

