HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 killed, many hurt after portion of abandoned mine caves in: J'khand MLA

Mon, 17 November 2025
Share:
17:40
File image
File image
At least two persons were killed and several others were injured after a portion of an abandoned mine collapsed in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee claimed.

Police said they received information about the alleged incident from the local media and have initiated an investigation into it.

The incident took place during illegal mining in an abandoned mine in Mugma area of Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), around 40 km from Dhanbad district headquarters, on Sunday, Chatterjee said.

The CPI-ML-Liberation leader claimed that one person died on the spot and another died during treatment at a hospital in neighbouring West Bengal.

He alleged that the police was trying to cover up the incident to conceal the incidence of illegal mining.

Dulmul Koiri said his father, Manoj Koiri (46), a resident of adjoining West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district, was among those killed.

Koiri told reporters that a contractor from Jharkhand's Mugma area had brought around 12 labourers from West Bengal for illegal mining.

"Mining started on Sunday morning, but after a while, a portion of the mine collapsed and at least five people were trapped under it," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Accused in NIA custody helped Umar make IED
LIVE! Delhi blast: Accused in NIA custody helped Umar make IED

Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday
Nitish again? Bihar CM likely to be sworn in on Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Bihar is likely to take place in Patna on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top NDA leaders are expected to attend. The outgoing government has authorized the Chief...

Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty
Rigged, biased, distasteful: Hasina reacts to death penalty

Sheikh Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia in Bangladesh, denounces the tribunal as biased and rigged, claiming the verdict reveals the murderous intent of extremist figures within the interim government.

Being targeted for Red Fort Blast, say Kashmiri students
Being targeted for Red Fort Blast, say Kashmiri students

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) alleges that Kashmiri students are facing profiling, eviction, and intimidation in northern states after the Red Fort blast in Delhi, urging Prime Minister Modi to intervene.

'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'
'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'

'There are active terror modules across the country who will find new ways and new targets. From intelligence agencies to an alert citizenry, we all have to play our part.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO