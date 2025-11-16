We need not answer all questions: Veep on 'vote chori' claims

14:50

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday appealed to political leaders to exercise patience and composure amid discussions surrounding the Bihar Assembly election results and allegations of 'vote chori'.





Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan emphasised that public figures should control their emotions and avoid reacting to every criticism.





"I am totally out of party politics. My request to my good friends is that those who are in public should always control their emotions. That is very important. People will always throw stones, which tree is giving a lot of fruits. So, we should have that patience in public life. We need not answer all questions. They have the right to ask questions. We have the right to give answers or not answer," he said.





On criticism of Constitutional agencies by the opposition after the Bihar polls, the Vice President remarked, "I don't think that is correct. Everyone has their own opinion but people have their own opinion, people know what is right."





The comments come in the wake of the Mahagathbandhan's heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.





Following the results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi to discuss the party's poor performance in the state. -- ANI