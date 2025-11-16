HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Use of 'gobi farming' imagery by Assam minister draws opposition ire

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
15:02
image
The use of 'gobi farming' imagery by an Assam Cabinet minister after Bihar poll results has evoked sharp criticism from opposition, who are alleging that it is an apparent reference to the Bhagalpur communal riots.

They have questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the matter, maintaining that it is a 'new low in political discourse'.

Assam Cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, in a post on X on Friday afternoon, had shared a photograph of cauliflower farming with the caption 'Bihar approves Gobi farming'.

Hitting out on Singhal, state Congress president and party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi wrote on X: 'The use of 'gobi farming' imagery by a sitting cabinet minister of Assam in the wake of the Bihar election results marks a shocking new low in political discourse. It is both vulgar and shameful.'

He maintained that the image is 'widely associated with the Logain massacre of 1989, where 116 Muslims were killed and their bodies concealed under cauliflower plantations during the Bhagalpur violence.'

'To invoke such a tragedy in this manner shows how far some are willing to descend in public life,' Gogoi said.

He alleged that such a mindset is promoted by Chief Minister Sarma who has 'a hatred for Indian minorities'.

'This is not what Assam is. Assam is the land of Mahapurush Sankardev, Lachit Borphukan and Azaan Pir,' the Congress leader asserted.

'And next year the people of Assam will end the rule of hate and greed,' he added, alluding to the coming Assembly election.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, in a post on X, claimed that such posts have the approval of the prime minister.

'Gobi farming' refers to glorifying the mass killing of Muslims in Bhagalpur, Bihar, in 1989. A cauliflower farm was planted on the graves to hide evidence, he alleged.

Emphasising that it was a 'Modi's BJP Minister from Assam' who shared the photograph, Gokhale added, 'Not some fringe element. Clearly, @PMOIndia approves this. The world should know.'  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test
Batters flop as India succumb to spin in Kolkata Test

Simon Harmer led South Africa's lion-hearted bowling effort as the Proteas registered a thrilling 30-run victory against India inside three days of the low-scoring opening Test.

Kolkata Test: South Africa shock India inside 3 days
Kolkata Test: South Africa shock India inside 3 days

Simon Harmer picked up four wickets as South Africa staged an incredible fightback to shock India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test match.

LIVE! Govt will be formed before Nov 22: Chirag Paswan
LIVE! Govt will be formed before Nov 22: Chirag Paswan

They said I donated bad kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter
They said I donated bad kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday charged cohorts of her brother Tejashwi Yadav with accusing her of donating a 'bad' kidney to her father, 'in exchange for crores of rupees and a party...

'Rs 14,000 crore from World Bank used in Bihar polls'
'Rs 14,000 crore from World Bank used in Bihar polls'

Jan Suraaj Spokesperson and one of the key architects of the Party, Pavan Verma, levelled serious allegations that funds from the World Bank meant for some other project were diverted for the Bihar Assembly elections by the central...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO