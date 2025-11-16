UP: Portion of stone quarry caves in, several workers trapped

08:28





The exact number of people trapped is still unknown but Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in Billi Markundi village in Sonbhadra district, said "around a dozen labourers" may be under the debris.





District magistrate BN Singh said a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers there.





"Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry," Singh said.





The DM said teams of the NDRF and SDRF have left Mirzapur to carry out rescue operations at the site.





Uttar Pradesh minister of state for social welfare Gond, who is also the local MLA, visited the spot with district officials.





Citing information provided by people present at the site, he said "around a dozen labourers" may be trapped under the debris. Gond added that the exact number of trapped workers was still unclear.





"The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. I am also present here and every possible effort is being made." -- PTI

A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed, trapping some labourers under the rubble on Sunday, officials said.