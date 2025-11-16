HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: Portion of stone quarry caves in, several workers trapped

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
08:28
image
A portion of a stone quarry here collapsed, trapping some labourers under the rubble on Sunday, officials said. 

The exact number of people trapped is still unknown but Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond, who visited the site in Billi Markundi village in Sonbhadra district, said "around a dozen labourers" may be under the debris. 

District magistrate BN Singh said a wall inside Krishna Mines quarry suddenly caved in, trapping the workers there. 

"Some labourers are buried after a wall collapsed inside the quarry," Singh said. 

The DM said teams of the NDRF and SDRF have left Mirzapur to carry out rescue operations at the site. 

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for social welfare Gond, who is also the local MLA, visited the spot with district officials. 

Citing information provided by people present at the site, he said "around a dozen labourers" may be trapped under the debris. Gond added that the exact number of trapped workers was still unclear. 

"The district magistrate, superintendent of police and other officials are at the spot, and relief operations are underway. I am also present here and every possible effort is being made." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 4 more held in Assam for posts supporting Delhi blast
LIVE! 4 more held in Assam for posts supporting Delhi blast

Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?
Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the car explosion near the Red Fort. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning multiple people and examining potential links to a...

Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University
Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University after the UGC and NAAC raised concerns about false accreditation claims.

Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name
Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur removes Dr. Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board after her name surfaced during the Delhi blast investigation. The Indian Medical Association's Uttar...

Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market reopens post deadly blast
Delhi's Lajpat Rai Market reopens post deadly blast

Shopkeepers at Lajpat Rai Market in Delhi express relief and uncertainty as the market reopens after a blast near the Red Fort. They anticipate a slow return to normal business and footfall due to lingering fear and security concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO