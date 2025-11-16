HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tharoor condemns Assam minister's controversial 'Gobi farming' post

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
16:29
image
As Assam minister Ashok Singhal's 'Bihar approves Gobi farming' remark sparked a row with opposition leaders alleging it was 'glorifying' the killing of Muslims in Bhagalpur in 1989, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday condemned the social media post, saying neither the Hindu faith nor nationalism justifies or condones such massacres, let alone applauds them. 

'Bihar approves Gobi farming,' Singhal had posted on X on Friday with an image of a cauliflower field after the National Democratic Alliance win in assembly polls.

It evoked a strong response from many online who said the cauliflower image was an apparent reference to the 1989 Bhagalpur violence in Bihar, in which many Muslims were killed and buried in farmland where cauliflower saplings were later planted to conceal the bodies.

An X user replied to Singhal's post, saying that a cabinet minister, no less, is 'glorifying the massacre of 116 Muslims to celebrate an election victory'.

He tagged Tharoor and asked if the senior Congress leader could get a few influential Hindu leaders to condemn this 'normalisation of one of the worst pogroms perpetuated against Bihari Muslims'.

Responding to the post, Tharoor said, 'I'm not a community organiser, so joint statements are not my job. But as a passionate advocate of #InclusiveIndia and a proud Hindu, I can speak for myself, and for most Hindus I know, in saying that neither our faith nor our nationalism requires, justifies or condones such massacres, let alone applauds them.'

When another user said that he did not condemn the post, Tharoor responded, 'That's exactly what I did! I condemned it.'  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Spirited South Africa shock India inside 3 days!
Spirited South Africa shock India inside 3 days!

Simon Harmer picked up four wickets as South Africa staged an incredible fightback to shock India by 30 runs in a low-scoring first Test match.

Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble
Not giving first over to Bumrah questionable: Kumble

Not handing the ball to lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah to start the third day's play on a challenging Eden Gardens surface was "questionable", said the legendary Anil Kumble.

Pant on what went wrong for India
Pant on what went wrong for India

Vice-captain Rishabh Pant said India's batters should have adapted to the challenge of playing on a tricky pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

LIVE! No terror angle in Nowgam blast: J-K LG
LIVE! No terror angle in Nowgam blast: J-K LG

They said I donated bad kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter
They said I donated bad kidney to dad: Lalu's daughter

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday charged cohorts of her brother Tejashwi Yadav with accusing her of donating a 'bad' kidney to her father, 'in exchange for crores of rupees and a party...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO