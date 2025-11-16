HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Terror module: Doctor's home raided in Anantnag

Sun, 16 November 2025
Counter Intelligence Kashmir on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of a doctor in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 'white collar terror module' case, officials said.

The raid was carried out by the CIK sleuths at Malaknag in the Anantnag area during the night, the officials said.

They said that during the searches, the CIK personnel found that a female doctor hailing from Haryana was residing in the house as a tenant.

The CIK seized a mobile phone from the house and took it for forensic analysis, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller who, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case, tried to set himself on fire in the Qazigund area, according to the officials.

Bilal Ahmad was rushed to the GMC, Anantnag, for the treatment of burns, and his condition was stated to be stable.

His son remains in custody for questioning, they said. Wani is a neighbour of Dr Muzaffar Rather, who has emerged as a key accused in the 'white collar terror module' case. While Muzaffar is currently believed to be in Afghanistan, his younger brother, Dr Adeel Rather, was arrested from the Saharanpur area of Uttar Pradesh on November 6.  -- PTI

