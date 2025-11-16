HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rajamouli's next movie titled 'Varanasi', to release in Jan 2027

Sun, 16 November 2025
08:32
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli/File image
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday unveiled the title of his next mega project, Varanasi, at a grand fan event held at Ramoji Film City in the presence of its stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

The film marks Rajamouli's first collaboration with Telugu superstar Babu, who plays the lead role of Rudhra. 

It will be released worldwide in January 2027, coinciding with the festival of Sankranti. 

The grand Globe Trotter event drew about 50,000 fans who witnessed a specially staged live spectacle. 

A teaser for Varanasi was scheduled to play on a massive 130 ft x 100 ft screen but a technical glitch delayed the screening. 

The clip was eventually showcased to the audience, which greeted it with roars and applause. 

The short teaser showed stunning visuals spanning different places and periods -- Antarctica, Varanasi, Kenya, 512 CE, 2027 CE, and even the Threthayuga. 

Towards the end, the teaser shows a striking shot of Babu riding a bull and holding a trident as he charges through Varanasi, clad in a blood-soaked shirt and a Nandi pendant. 

The event also gave a glimpse into the characters of Sukumaran, who plays the antagonist Kumbha, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a gun-toting avatar as Mandakini. 

Babu, known for blockbusters such as Athadu, Pokiri, and Dookudu, said he was indebted to his fans for their unwavering support. 

"I am indebted to my fans for their love and affection. It has been a long time. I am doing all these feats to impress you. This event is only to reveal the title there is a lot more to come," the 50-year-old told the cheering crowd. -- PTI

