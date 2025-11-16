HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No terror angle in Nowgam blast: J-K LG

Sun, 16 November 2025
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ruled out any terrorist involvement in the Nowgam Police Station blast, stating that preliminary inputs indicate it was an accident that occurred during sample-collection work.

He said a probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Speaking to reporters, LG Sinha said, "There is no terrorist angle in the Nowgam incident. Samples were being taken when this accident happened. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter."

Meanwhile, the area surrounding Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar has been sealed off by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams and security forces as an investigation is underway following a blast that killed nine people and injured 32 others, officials said on Sunday.

Security personnel and forensic experts are conducting on-site examinations to collect evidence.

On Friday, an accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late at night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building.

The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

The DGP informed that nine individuals who lost their lives included one officer from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three FSL personnel, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were assisting the Magistrate's team, and a tailor associated with the operation.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday assured that the Government will provide every possible support to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Nowgam Police Station explosion.

Abdullah has directed J-K Education and Health Minister Sakina Itoo to ensure the best treatment for the injured, and assured that the damaged structures will be duly compensated, an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's office read.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday called for a thorough and independent investigation into the Nowgam police station blast, saying that 'mistakes' in the initial handling of the explosive may have contributed to the tragedy that claimed nine lives and damaged multiple residential structures.  -- ANI

