HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man found with bullet wounds in Kerala's Kannur; one detained

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
10:57
image
A 37-year-old man was found shot dead at Vellora in this north Kerala district, police said on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Sijo, a native of Nellamkuzhi in Kannur. 

According to the police, the incident was suspected to have happened in the early hours of Sunday. 

"He was shot in the chest. As per the preliminary assumption, it was an accidental shooting happened during hunting," the police said. 

Another person, who was with the deceased during the time of the incident, was taken into custody with a firearm, the police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test UPDATES: Rahul, Jaiswal perish; India in trouble
1st Test UPDATES: Rahul, Jaiswal perish; India in trouble

Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test
Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing first Test against South Africa after he continues to be under observation in a Kolkata hospital for a neck injury.

LIVE! All Lal Quila Metro Station gates reopen 5 days after blast
LIVE! All Lal Quila Metro Station gates reopen 5 days after blast

NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win
NDA begins govt formation talks in Bihar after win

Following their landslide victory in the Bihar assembly polls, NDA leaders have begun discussions on forming a new government. Key coalition partners visited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence, expressing support for his continued...

'Hateful' graffiti comes up in Kolkata ISI campus
'Hateful' graffiti comes up in Kolkata ISI campus

Researchers and students at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) protested against hateful graffiti targeting a specific community that appeared on campus. The graffiti was discovered shortly after a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi....

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO