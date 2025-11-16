HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man detained for posing as MLA in UP, staying in hotel for free

Sun, 16 November 2025
Two Delhi residents were detained here, with one of them allegedly posing as an MLA and staying in a hotel for 18 days without paying the room charges, officials said on Saturday. 

The accused were identified as Vinod and his associate Manoj, residents of Tughlakabad in Delhi. 

According to the police, Vinod introduced himself as an MLA and used this false claim to intimidate the hotel staff. 

When the hotel owner, Pawan, asked for payment, Vinod allegedly tried to assert his influence, following which Pawan filed a complaint with the police. 

"The hotel owner complained that two men had been staying for 18 days, and one of them was claiming to be an MLA and refusing to pay the charges. Acting on this information, the police reached the spot," assistant commissioner of police Imran said. 

During questioning, the police found that Vinod was not an MLA, after which both men were taken into custody. 

A car with "MP" written on it and fitted with a hooter was also recovered from them and has been seized. Investigations further revealed that the duo visited several shops and restaurants in recent days, allegedly flaunting this fake identity. 

The police said both men are currently being interrogated. -- PTI

