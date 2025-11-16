HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Inter-state gang held in Kerala for stealing ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh

Sun, 16 November 2025
Railway Police in Kozhikode on Saturday arrested four members of an inter-state robbery gang that allegedly stole ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh from a train passenger, officials said.   

The arrested accused were identified as Rajesh, Dilbag, Manoj and Jithender, all hailing from Haryana, they added.   

According to the police, an elderly couple travelling in the AC-2 tier coach of the Chennai-Mangaluru train on Friday had reported that gold and diamond ornaments kept in their bag had gone missing.   

The couple told the police they had checked the bag after boarding the train from Chennai. 

However, after reaching their home in Koyilandy in Kozhikode district, they found the ornaments missing. 

They also said two Hindi-speaking youths in the coach had helped them place their baggage, the police said.   

Kozhikode Railway police registered a case, and an investigation team was formed under station house officer Basheer P K.   

Based on the couple's statement, police began tracing the Hindi-speaking passengers who travelled in the same coach. 

Investigators examined railway reservation charts and CCTV footage to identify the suspects. 

Using the mobile numbers used for ticket booking, police tracked tower locations and call data records, officials said.   -- PTI

