HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IAF deploys Sukhoi aircraft for mega wargame with French air force

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
09:01
File image
File image
The Indian Air Force has deployed Sukhoi fighter jets and other assets for a 12-day mega air exercise with French air and space forces in the French prefecture of Mont-de-Marsan beginning Sunday. 

The Garuda exercise aims to "refine" tactics and procedures in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the two forces, according to the IAF. 

It said Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft will operate alongside the French multirole fighter jets in complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations. 

The IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers will be utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters, the IAF said in a statement. 

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10. 

"Exercise Garuda-25 also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces," the IAF said. 

"Participation in this exercise underscores the IAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multilateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations," it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3
1st Test UPDATES: India eye early wickets on Day 3

LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link
LIVE! Al Falah MBBS student quizzed over terror outfit link

Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?
Did Al Falah doc linked to blast accused seek AIIMS job?

Delhi Police have detained three individuals, including two doctors, in connection with the car explosion near the Red Fort. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities questioning multiple people and examining potential links to a...

Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University
Police register 2 FIRs against Al Falah University

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Haryana's Al-Falah University after the UGC and NAAC raised concerns about false accreditation claims.

Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name
Delhi blast: UP medical college drops Dr Shaheen's name

Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College in Kanpur removes Dr. Shaheen Sayeed's name from its pharmacology department board after her name surfaced during the Delhi blast investigation. The Indian Medical Association's Uttar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO