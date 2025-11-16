'I pray none of you ever...': Lalu's daughter

13:18

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday echoed the pain of a woman wronged, alleging that she was humiliated, abused, and threatened by her family members.





She sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries.





In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was 'humiliated', 'abused', and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.





Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values.





The backlash was brutal -- verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.





"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her... I didn't compromise on my self-respect, didn't give up on truth... just because of this, I had to face insults. Yesterday, a daughter left her crying parents and siblings due to helplessness... she was forced to leave her parental home... she was made orphan... I pray that none of you ever have to walk my path, and no house should have a daughter-sister like Rohini.," she wrote.





However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations.





The comments come at a time when political developments in Bihar are drawing heightened public attention, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.





Hours after announcing her decision to 'quit politics' and 'disown' her family, Acharya claimed on Saturday that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide RJD MP Sanjay Yadav have 'thrown' her out of the family.





Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was 'disgraced, abused, and even hit' when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat.





"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.





Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said that when she called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, she was 'thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit'.





"They don't want to take any responsibility... The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she said. -- ANI