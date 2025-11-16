HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt will be formed before Nov 22: Chirag Paswan

Sun, 16 November 2025
14:34
As the National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the Bihar Assembly polls, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that the government will be formed before November 22 in the state, as discussions are going on among alliance parties for the same.

"It will be done soon. Discussions are going on. A sense of clarity will come on the blueprint of the government. I think by tonight, I will also speak with senior Union ministers, and the blueprint will be ready by today or tomorrow. We have to form the government before 22nd November. It will be done," Paswan told reporters.

It is noteworthy that the tenure of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22, 2025.   -- ANI

