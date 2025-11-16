Google commits $ 40 billion to expansion in Texas, its largest US state investment

10:36

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai





Governor Greg Abbott joined the announcement on Thursday in Midlothian, highlighting the initiative's economic and technological impact.





The plan includes three new data centre campuses to support Google's growing cloud and artificial intelligence operations.





These energy-intensive facilities will be paired with programmes to strengthen Texas' grid, improve energy affordability, and provide workforce training for students, apprentices, and skilled workers.





"This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state Texas is the epicentre of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy. We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen," Abbott said.





Pichai added, "They say that everything is bigger in Texas and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI. This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to college students and electrical apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout Texas. Texas has become a hub for major tech and energy companies."





Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, along with Amazon and Meta data centres, have made the state a magnet for high-tech manufacturing and cloud infrastructure. -- PTI

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $40 billion expansion in Texas, marking the company's largest-ever investment in a single US state.