Google commits $ 40 billion to expansion in Texas, its largest US state investment

Sun, 16 November 2025
10:36
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $40 billion expansion in Texas, marking the company's largest-ever investment in a single US state. 

Governor Greg Abbott joined the announcement on Thursday in Midlothian, highlighting the initiative's economic and technological impact. 

The plan includes three new data centre campuses to support Google's growing cloud and artificial intelligence operations. 

These energy-intensive facilities will be paired with programmes to strengthen Texas' grid, improve energy affordability, and provide workforce training for students, apprentices, and skilled workers. 

"This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state Texas is the epicentre of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy. We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen," Abbott said. 

Pichai added, "They say that everything is bigger in Texas and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI. This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to college students and electrical apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout Texas. Texas has become a hub for major tech and energy companies." 

Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin, along with Amazon and Meta data centres, have made the state a magnet for high-tech manufacturing and cloud infrastructure. -- PTI

1st Test UPDATES: Bumrah strikes; Bosch out for 25
Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test
Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing first Test against South Africa after he continues to be under observation in a Kolkata hospital for a neck injury.

LIVE! 3 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
NIA detains Al Falah student over links with terror outfits
An MBBS student detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal for alleged terror links has been released after questioning. The student was picked up in Uttar Dinajpur district and questioned in Siliguri before being...

Missing Sikh pilgrim converted to Islam, married Pak man
An Indian Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as part of a pilgrimage has converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man she met online. Her disappearance is being investigated in India.

