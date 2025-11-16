HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
FIR against Kshatriya Karni Sena chief in Raipur for 'threatening' police

Sun, 16 November 2025
10:19
Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat/Courtesy Facebook
A case has been registered against Kshatriya Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat in Raipur for allegedly threatening police and making inflammatory remarks on social media, an official said.

During a 'Facebook live' broadcast on November 10, Shekhawat allegedly levelled allegations against Raipur police over the arrest of Virendra Singh Tomar, a local resident who is vice president of the KSS and president of its Chhattisgarh unit.

Shekhawat was heard saying he would "enter the houses" of police officers and others involved in the action against Tomar.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him on Saturday at Moudhapara police station here based on Inspector Yogesh Kashyap's complaint, Raipur senior superintendent of police Lal Umed Singh said.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene acts), 224 (threat of injury to public servant) and 351 (criminal intimidation) as Shekhawat allegedly used threatening words against police officials, Singh said, adding that the investigation was underway.

Inspector Kashyap, currently posted in Kabirdham district, stated in the complaint that during his stint as station house officer of Purani Basti police station in Raipur from March 16, 2024, to September 11, 2025, he took action against alleged local criminals including Virendra Singh alias Rubi Tomar, Rohit Singh Tomar, and their associates.

The action followed written complaints filed by victims, he said.

On November 10, Shekhawat, in his Facebook live broadcast, used abusive language and issued threats, as per the complaint. -- PTI

