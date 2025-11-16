HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Delhi: Woman found murdered near railway station

Sun, 16 November 2025
17:12
A middle-aged woman was found murdered near the Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Railway Station on Sunday, police said.

The caller, from the Government Railway Police (GRP) staff at the Sabzi Mandi area, informed that the woman appeared to be around 40-45 years old, was found inside the shrubs near the station premises, police said.

"The woman, suspected to be a ragpicker or vagabond, was found with her clothes torn and injuries on her face and head," a senior police officer said. 

"There was a deep cut mark, likely inflicted with a sharp weapon, on her face and head. Blood was also seen around her mouth," the officer said.

The body was found lying inside dense shrubs at the backside of the railway station premises.

Near the spot, police recovered a pair of women's slippers, a pair of men's slippers and other material that may have been used in the crime, the officer said.

"The identity of the woman is yet to be established," the officer said, adding that efforts are on to trace her family or acquaintances.

The police collected the evidence from the spot and are inspecting the crime scene. CCTV cameras are also being analysed to track the movement of the deceased prior to the incident.

A case of murder has been registered at Mahendra Park police station and teams have been formed to crack the case, the officer added.  -- PTI

