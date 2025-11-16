HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi records coldest November day in 3 years

Sun, 16 November 2025
19:19
The national capital recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 4.5 notches below normal, making it the coldest November day in three years in the city, the weather office said.

This was the coldest day in the month since November 29, 2022, when Delhi registered 7.3 degrees Celsius.

In 2023, the mercury levels were lowest on November 23 at 9.2 degrees, and in 2024, 9.5 degrees recorded on November 29 was the coldest day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow fog on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 25 and 9 degree Celsius, respectively.

The air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 377.

According to CPCB's Sameer app, 11 of the 39 monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the 'severe' category, with readings above 400.

As per CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'

Tiny airborne particles such as PM2.5 and PM10 remained the dominant pollutants.  -- PTI

