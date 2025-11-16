HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Delhi car blast: 9mm cartridges recovered, no weapon found at site

Sun, 16 November 2025
Share:
10:49
image
In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case, the Delhi police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.

"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," the police said.

According to sources, no pistol or any part of it was found at the scene...meaning the cartridges were found, but the weapon used to fire them has not yet been found.

The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network. 

Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test UPDATES: Bumrah strikes; Bosch out for 25
1st Test UPDATES: Bumrah strikes; Bosch out for 25

Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test
Gill hospitalised in Kolkata; ruled out of 1st Test

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing first Test against South Africa after he continues to be under observation in a Kolkata hospital for a neck injury.

LIVE! 3 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
LIVE! 3 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

NIA detains Al Falah student over links with terror outfits
NIA detains Al Falah student over links with terror outfits

An MBBS student detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in West Bengal for alleged terror links has been released after questioning. The student was picked up in Uttar Dinajpur district and questioned in Siliguri before being...

Missing Sikh pilgrim converted to Islam, married Pak man
Missing Sikh pilgrim converted to Islam, married Pak man

An Indian Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as part of a pilgrimage has converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man she met online. Her disappearance is being investigated in India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO