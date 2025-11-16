Delhi car blast: 9mm cartridges recovered, no weapon found at site

10:49





A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.





"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," the police said.





According to sources, no pistol or any part of it was found at the scene...meaning the cartridges were found, but the weapon used to fire them has not yet been found.





The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came to be there, whether the suspect possessed them.





The discovery of the 9mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network.





Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.





On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others. -- PTI

