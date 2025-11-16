HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Class 6 student dies after '100 sit-ups' punishment at Palghar school

Sun, 16 November 2025
Locals staged a protest over the death of a 12-year-old girl, who was allegedly made to perform 100 sit-ups as punishment for coming late to school in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Following the protest, the police registered a case in this regard late on Saturday night.

Statements of the family, witnesses and school employees will be recorded, an official said.

Locals gathered in large numbers at Sativali in Vasai East on Saturday night and refused to cremate the body of a Class 6 student, who passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday night.

The girl was allegedly made to perform 100 sit-ups after she reached the school late on November 8.

The deceased girl's mother has alleged that her daughter died as a result of an 'inhuman punishment' given by her teacher, who made her perform sit-ups with her school bag on her back.

Locals have accused the school administration of negligence and demanded immediate accountability.

When the girl's body was brought to the locality, hundreds of residents gathered, demanding a case against the school and the concerned teacher.

It was only after the police registered a case and assured the family of strict action that the cremation was carried out late in the night.

Talking to PTI, Vasai Block Education Officer Pandurang Galange said that officials had visited the school on Saturday, but no staff member was present.

"Education officials will visit the school on Monday for an inquiry," he said, adding that the department would cooperate fully with the police investigation and initiate appropriate action based on the findings.  -- PTI

