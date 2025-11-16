Cash distributed in polls: NCP's Praful Patel

15:19

Former Union minister and Nationalist Congress Party national working president Praful Patel on Sunday triggered a political row by claiming money is distributed in elections, though he added that it does not necessarily influence how people vote.





He was speaking at a public function in Gondia, some 950 kilometres from Mumbai.





"Money is distributed in elections. Even after taking money, voters cast their ballot for whoever they wish," Patel said.





The former Union minister, once considered close to Nationalist Congress Party founder and current NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, also cautioned leaders against projecting themselves as strongmen.





"No one should consider himself a 'bahubali'. In the past, we have elected many bahubalis," he said.





Responding to his remarks, NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule asserted that politics, for her, remains a medium of public service.





"I have always felt that politics is a way to serve people," she said, distancing herself from Patel's comments. -- PTI