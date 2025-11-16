HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
BLO ends life in Kerala, SIR-related stress blamed

Sun, 16 November 2025
15:23
A school employee, who was working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) as part of the upcoming local body elections, was found hanging in his house in Kannur district of Kerala  on Sunday, police said.

Local people and his family members alleged that Aneesh George, the deceased man, took the extreme step due to the work pressure in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. George was working as a peon in a government school in Payyannur.

Police said he was found hanging in the hall of the first floor of his house in Payyannur. It is said that the man had been under pressure for some time in connection with the BLO duties, according to the FIR.

Shyam, a person close to George's family, said that the deceased had complained about the heavy workload and job stress related to the completion of the SIR related works.

"His family said that Aneesh George was working till 2.00 am on Sunday. They said that he was under immense pressure to complete the filling of the forms related to SIR and distribute it among everyone in the designated area," he told reporters.

The shocking incident happened at a time when the major political parties including the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist and opposition Congress has been voicing against the implementation of SIR in the state. 

While CPI-M leader M V Jayarajan said they have been pointing out about the work pressure experienced by BLOs in connection with the SIR, Congress leader Rijil Makkutty said Aneesh George was a victim of the Election Commission's attempt to implement it ahead of the local body polls to fulfil the Bharatiya Janata Party agenda.

"Due to the extreme workload, he might have felt that there was no option other than ending his own life. His death was extremely unfortune," Jayarajan said.

He also urged the Election Commission to hold the implementation of the SIR in the state until the LSGD polls are over.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, Rathan U Kelkar said a report was sought from Kannur district collector on the death.

"A police investigation is also underway. The other things can be decided after receiving the report. The BLOs are working in a collective manner and we have not received any information about their work pressure so far," he told reporters.

He also clarified that the BLOs need not to do any job other than the one in connection with the SIR for 31 days and normally there is no chance of any work pressure.

The official also said that the police investigation and the report of the district collector would bring out all details of the incident.  -- PTI

